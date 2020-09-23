Construction begins at Como Lake Bark Park

Erie County Parks made the announcement on Twitter, saying the Erie County Department of Public Works broke ground Wednesday.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — Erie County announced some good news Wednesday for dog owners who are looking for a new place to bring their dogs. Construction is officially underway at the Bark Park at Como Lake Park in Lancaster.

Erie County Parks made the announcement on Twitter, saying the Erie County Department of Public Works broke ground Wednesday.

According to Erie County Parks, the parking lot is currently underway, which is a "huge step" toward completing the Como Lake Bark Park.

No timeline has been given about when the project will be completed.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and members of Lancaster Unleashed announced last summer that the space will be 1.4 acres near the Bowen Road entrance to the park, near the park office and maintenance buildings. There will be bathrooms nearby, as well as access to other utilities.