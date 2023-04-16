2 The Outdoors: Earth's spirit opening eyes to nature's gifts

The group has inspired thousands over four decades of service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Environmental education is most effective when offered on a personal level. Small groups have been the drivers in teaching and connecting people to Mother Earth.

Western New York has been blessed with many such organizations, and Earth Spirit Educational Services has arguably been the most influential. Founded in 1980 by UB professors Sandy Geffner and Herb Burgasser, their mission was clear right from the beginning.

"They started it as a bit of a pet project. a side project for themselves, but following their passion of a connection with Nature, and wanting to share that with others," Jonathan Roth, Program Coordinator and Educator for Earth Spirit said.

In their four decades of teaching, Roth says Earth Sprit has reached hundreds of thousands of students.

"We see thousands of students each year, we work in dozens of different districts, and with different organizations and groups throughout Western New York, and working with children and starting these lessons at a young age is extremely important to develop adults who care later on in life."

The Earth Spirit philosophy is both gentle and effective. It goes beyond the classroom and into the natural world.

"A really hands-on approach is important because, again, that's the connection, that's the love. Following that sense of discovery."

It's not just children that the group reaches. They also offer public programs available to everyone. Roth believes that their message resonates with all ages, and comes at a critical time for our environment.

"It takes individuals caring, for one, and if we can change just a couple of people's minds about that, I think we've succeeded in that."

Though it's not easy for any not-for-profit organization to flourish, the group believes its mission is well worth it.

"Lately we've been trying to raise more money for our teaching. Finding that balance is challenging though."

The community can help return the gifts Earth Spirit has offered. You can become a member, and attend fundraisers such as their Art Auction coming up on April 29 at the Park School in Buffalo.