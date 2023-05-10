Check your trees for Beech Leaf Disease

As leaves begin to pop, the New York State Department of Conservation (DEC) says this is the perfect time to be on the lookout for Beech Leaf Disease symptoms.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring is in full bloom and trees are budding across Western New York.

Beech Leaf Disease was first discovered in 2012 in Ohio. It has since spread to 13 other states. It is prevalent in over half of the counties in New York state and most severe in the western and southeastern regions of the state.

What does Beech Leaf Disease look like?

According to the DEC, symptoms of Beech Leaf Disease show striping between the veins of the leaves. Early on, you might only see striping on a couple of leaves, but as the disease progresses, the striping will cause the leaves to curl and become leathery.

If the leaves are curled, they cannot photosynthesize, so they will eventually become weaker and decline over the years, the DEC says.

What should I do if I have a Beech Tree?

If you have a Beech tree, you should check new leaves that emerge for striping symptoms. You'll notice the striping from the underside of the leaves as it's backlit by the sky.

If you suspect your tree is infected, or even if it looks healthy, you should take a photo of the underside of your beech leaves and report it to iMapInvasives. That will help the DEC see where Beech Leaf Disease is present and where it is not.