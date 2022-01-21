Chautauqua County Sheriff's office reminds snowmobilers of poor ice dangers

Warning issued regarding Chautauqua Lake and other bodies of water throughut the county.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — After a warmer than usual December, snowmobilers may be anxious to get as many rides in as possible now that the colder weather is here.

However, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's office wants to remind its residents and visitors of the potential hazardous conditions on Chautauqua Lake and other bodies of water throughout the county for everyone, including snowmobilers.

The office says it has received several reports of poor ice conditions with people partially falling through the ice. Warm weather conditions in the past week combined with heavy amounts of snow on the ice have adversely affected the ice conditions.

Deputies remind the public to please use caution if traveling on the ice, wear a floatation device and avoid creeks and streams.

Snowmobilers, especially, are highly discouraged to travel on the waterways. All snowmobile trails are currently open in the county and are well maintained by local snowmobile clubs.