The golf course will be open Wednesday, thanks to the mild weather, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Cazenovia Golf Course is opening Wednesday and will have a one-day only event.

The cost is $10 for all you can play on the 9-hole golf course. This special price is just for today, March 22.