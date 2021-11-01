Ice at Canalside returning this season following year off due to pandemic

Activities to include skating, curling, ice bikes and ice bumper cars.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After taking last year off due to the pandemic, the Ice at Canalside is returning for another season of family fun.

Be Our Guest, Ltd. announced the rink will open at 3 PM on Friday, November 26. Activities include skating, curling, ice bikes and ice bumper cars, in addition to the popular igloo rentals.

A season opening party will take place from 5-10 PM. There will be a DJ, and special visit from Santa from 5-9 PM and a fireworks show at 7:15 PM.

A new menu will debut this season at the Nosh and Nibble Snack Shack. The Low Bridge Cafe will be open for skaters to warm up and grab a bite inside the Explore and More Children's Museum.

“After a year away from the Ice at Canalside, we are more excited than ever to be able to host skaters and families at the rink again,” said Kevin Parkinson, VP of Finance and Operations Be Our Guest. “Our opening celebration will be a great kickoff to the 2021 holiday season in Buffalo.”

The Honda Winter Pavilion will serve as the main entrance for both rink admission and skate rentals. Guests will be required to complete a waiver before taking part in any of the activities. You can complete the survey online.

Curling and igloos will be available for pre-reservation and walk-up sales as they are available.