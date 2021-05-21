With better weather, New York's camping season off to busy start

'Our attendance is looking fantastic at this point,' said Mike Buzzelli, bureau chief of recreation with the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If the nice weather has you itching to get outdoors, you're in luck. It's opening weekend for New York's Department of Environmental Conservation campgrounds.

"We have 52 campgrounds. They're spread out within the Catskills and Adirondack Forest Preserves. They're mostly in central and northern New York," explained Mike Buzzelli, bureau chief of recreation with the DEC.

Buzzelli said already the season is off to a good start.

"Our attendance is looking fantastic at this point," he said, adding that the trend they saw last year, with a spike in camping, is still present heading into this summer.

"People are coming, more so than some of our locations can handle, so we do ask that people either make reservations before coming or call the facility to see how busy they really are," Buzzelli said.

However, you don't have to go deep into the mountains to take advantage of the camping experience. There are several options closer to home.

"We're a real back-to-nature family campground," said Gretchen Jackson, the owner of Cherry Hill Campground, a private campground in Darien Center.

Jackson said she, too, is noticing strong attendance early on in the season.

"It certainly started being busier earlier than normal," she said. "We often don't have a whole lot going on before Memorial Day weekend, but we've got a good crowd in this weekend, and we've had a lot of travelers through the area."

Located across the road from Six Flags Darien Lake, Jackson explained that oftentimes visitors will spend the day at the amusement park, then head to Cherry Hill to relax.

"If you're cautious still about COVID, camping is a great way to break the monotony of being at home. You can come out here, and you can still social distance. You're still with your own family, but you're out in the woods, and you're hearing the birds sing in the evening. It's a nice way to have a break from home but still be safe," Jackson said.

Whether you're looking for a remote adventure in some of the state's protected forestry areas or a weekend staycation, there are plenty of options in New York to beat cabin fever.

"People are still trying to get outdoors and want to be outdoors more than ever, and just get away from the regular settings. The campgrounds at our locations offer that and more. Being in nature is a wonderful amenity and being able to see some of these unspoiled wilderness areas is incredible," Buzzelli said.

The DEC is separate from the New York State Department of Parks and Recreation, but some of your favorite state parks and private campgrounds in Western New York are also starting to open up.

