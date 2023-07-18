Buffalo's biggest garden walk returns

BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's largest garden walk takes place at the end of July in the City of Buffalo.
On July 29 and 30 people can pick up a map and take a free tour of some of Buffalos best gardens from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
This year the walk will give visitors three headquarter locations where you can find the free maps, purchase Garden Walk merchandise, make a donation, find restrooms, and ask the volunteers any questions you may have. This opportunity will only be during the days and hours of the walk.
The headquarters are listed as follows :
- Canisius High School field House
- St. Mark School
- Westside Community Services
To learn more, and receive updates on the Garden Walk people can visit www.gardensbuffaloniagara.com