Buffalo's biggest garden walk returns

The largest garden walk in America returns end of July.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — America's largest garden walk takes place at the end of July in the City of Buffalo.

On July 29 and 30 people can pick up a map and take a free tour of some of Buffalos best gardens from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

This year the walk will give visitors three headquarter locations where you can find the free maps, purchase Garden Walk merchandise, make a donation, find restrooms, and ask the volunteers any questions you may have. This opportunity will only be during the days and hours of the walk.

The headquarters are listed as follows :

Canisius High School field House

St. Mark School

Westside Community Services