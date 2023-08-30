Buffalo Zoo receives state funding

The funding will be used to support its animal and education departments.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo got another boost to the many programs it offers for animals and guests alike.

The Buffalo Zoo was recently approved for a $53,000 state grant.

It will be used to support its animal and education departments.

The Buffalo Zoo says it relies heavily on entrance fees to run its operations, and those numbers were way down during the height of the pandemic. Entrance fees can also drop during periods of rough weather.

Officials at the zoo say the best thing you can do to support their animals, is to bring your family in for a visit.

They say there's always something new to see even if you've been to the zoo in recent months or years.