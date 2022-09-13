Buffalo Zoo president resigns after more than 5 years

The Zoo's Board of Directors made the announcement on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Zoo President and CEO Norah B. Fletchall has announced her resignation after more than five years serving in that role.

“We on the Board wish Norah the best and thank her for leading the successful AZA accreditation process. Her stewardship of the Zoo, her love of our animals, and her vision as set out in our strategic plan helped put the Zoo on a vibrant path for the future,” said Board Chair David P. Flynn. “We are strong institutionally, financially, and programmatically.”

“It has been an absolute pleasure and honor to lead the Buffalo Zoo,” Fletchall said. “It was vital to me to see the Zoo through the rigorous accreditation process, and I could not be more proud of all we’ve accomplished together. I want to thank every member of the Buffalo Zoo team, our guests, donors, and everyone who continues to support and make the Zoo the special place it is. I’m looking forward to my next professional endeavor.”

The release does not say why Fletchall is leaving.

Chief Zoological Officer Lisa Smith will serve as the Zoo’s interim President/CEO until a permanent hire is announced. A national search is underway to find a new a successor.

Smith has nearly 30 years experience as a zoo professional. Zoo officials say she is an expert in animal care, husbandry and welfare, change management, budgeting, and personnel management.