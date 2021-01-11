Buffalo Zoo beings winter hours, open for special holidays

The zoo will only be open Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the winter. They will, however, be open on special days and holiday breaks during the winter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you plan on going to the Buffalo Zoo sometime in the next few months, they're hours for visiting have changed for the season.

The Zoo announced their winter hours begin November 1.

The Zoo will be open on Veterans' Day, Thursday, November 11, 2021 and Monday, December 20 – Thursday, December 30, 2021, which is when most schools in WNY are on holiday break.

They will return to their seven-days a week schedule on March 25, 2022.