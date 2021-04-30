Buffalo Zoo announces rhino Tashi is pregnant

A bouncing baby rhino is expected sometime in the late Fall.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new addition will soon arrive at the Buffalo Zoo.

The Zoo announced Friday that their greater one-horned rhino Tashi is expecting another baby!

Tashi, who is 24, has delivered four calves. Her last calf, Mohan was born at the Buffalo Zoo in 2019. Mohan is now 2,000 lbs!

For her last pregnancy, Tashi was artificially inseminate, but this pregnancy was naturally conceived. George is the father. While this will be Tashi's fifth calf, it is George's first.

Tashi's due date is late Fall 2021

2 On Your Side's Maria Genero got a behind the scene look with the rhinos and was able to watch Tashi's ultrasound exam. You can watch her report on Channel 2's Most Buffalo at 4pm.