BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy announced Wednesday that it is looking for seasonal workers to help keep Buffalo's historic Olmsted Park System safe, clean and beautiful.

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy hires over 75 seasonal employees every year to assist with operations, maintenance and the upkeep of the park system.

Positions available include landscape workers, golf course maintenance and retail operations. Positions may help with athletic fields and courts and assisting with special event site preparation and clean up. Job assignments vary and may be at one park or across the system as part of work teams.

Seasonal employees will work primarily outdoors from mid-April to mid-October.

Applications are open to former workers as well as new applicants who are City of Buffalo residents. Training is included for job duties, which includes safety procedures and small equipment training for certain positions. Uniform shirts and tools will also be provided to all seasonal workers at each park or work site.

For more information about how to apply click here.

RELATED: Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy receives $3 million from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation

RELATED: City of Buffalo, Olmsted Conservancy sign deal for parks