Buffalo Nordic Ski Club opens again after 2 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This winter season is bringing back a local club for a popular winter sport, cross country skiing.

After two years, Buffalo Nordic Ski Club is officially back open and ready for skiers. The club was not officially open for the past two seasons because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The club held an event on Wednesday as a way to introduce people to the sport as well as showcase the club.

"My favorite phrase is, 'why hate winter when you can enjoy it by learning how to cross country ski,'" said James Klein, president of Buffalo Nordic Ski Club.

"The club has been around since 1982, so this is our 40th anniversary so we must be doing something right."

If you are interested in cross county skiing, the Buffalo Nordic Ski Club will teach you for free.