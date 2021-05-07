Boys or Girls? Buffalo Zoo holds gender reveal for new lion cubs

The cubs were born healthy to mother Lusaka and father Tiberius on March 7, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo held a gender reveal for their new lion cubs.

The Zoo keepers let dad Tiberius do the honors to reveal the genders of the cubs.

Lusaka and Tiberius were paired based on a breeding recommendation from The Association of Zoos, and Aquariums, Species Survival Plan, according to a press release sent out by the Buffalo Zoo.

This is Lusaka and Tiberius' second litter. In 2016, Lusaka gave birth to three cubs, Asha, Amirah, and Roary.