Bowhunters, New York State needs your help

NEW YORK — If you bowhunt, you're probably spending a lot of time in your stand waiting for just the right moment.

While you're waiting for the right game to come into view, New York State is asking for your help.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation's Bureau of Wildlife is looking for bowhunters to take part in its Sighting Log program.