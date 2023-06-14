Black bear spotted in Orchard Park

The bear was spotted on Cole Road near Ellicott Road on Tuesday evening.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With summer comes bears. A recent bear spotting in the area is serving as a reminder of what to do when you spot wildlife.

The Orchard Park Police Department post on Facebook that a black bear was spotted on Cole Road near Ellicott Road Tuesday evening.

They reminded people to keep track of their pets and kids.

People who see any bears are advised to stay away and call police if they see any aggressive behavior.

The following six tips should be followed if you encounter a bear:

Never feed or approach them

Secure food, trash and recycling

remove bird feeders while bears are active

don't leave pet food outside

clean and store grills

make neighbors aware of bear activity