Black bear spotted in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — With summer comes bears. A recent bear spotting in the area is serving as a reminder of what to do when you spot wildlife.
The Orchard Park Police Department post on Facebook that a black bear was spotted on Cole Road near Ellicott Road Tuesday evening.
They reminded people to keep track of their pets and kids.
People who see any bears are advised to stay away and call police if they see any aggressive behavior.
The following six tips should be followed if you encounter a bear:
- Never feed or approach them
- Secure food, trash and recycling
- remove bird feeders while bears are active
- don't leave pet food outside
- clean and store grills
- make neighbors aware of bear activity