Hahn's Honeybee Haven in Niagara County offering beekeeping classes

Hahn's Honey Bee Haven is hosting beekeeping classes in Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever been interested in learning what it is like to be a beekeeper? Hahn's Honeybee Haven is offering people the opportunity to learn just that.

Hahn's began rescuing honey bees in 2016, and rescues them from the cut out of walls, trees, and recovers swarms from busy locations.

The beekeeping group is looking to help further educate the community, and is offering a beekeeping class to those interested. Topics in the class will include

Overwintering in WNY

Fall mite checks and treatment options

Honey bee diseases, pests, and pathogens

Class alert! We'll be scheduling a beekeeping class in Niagara County for late August if there's enough interest.... Posted by Hahn's Honeybee Haven on Sunday, July 23, 2023

The class will be held in Niagara County, and the group is looking for at least 10 people to show interest to go forward with putting together the class. Once enough interest is gathered a date & signup information will be announced.

To learn more about Hahn's Honeybee Haven and their services visit hahnshoneybees.com.