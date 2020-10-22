Beautiful peak fall foliage continues to appear across the state this weekend

If you go leaf peeping this weekend, be sure to send us your pictures by using #BeOn2!

NEW YORK STATE, USA — New York State issued a new foliage report on Wednesday for the week of October 21-27, 2020 saying, 'beautiful peak foliage continues for this weekend.'

"Picturesque fall colors continue their progression across New York State, with vibrant peak foliage emerging in the middle and lower Hudson Valley toward New York City and Long Island, as well as into many areas of the Finger Lakes and Greater Niagara region, according to volunteer observers for Empire State Development’s I LOVE NY program," the report says.

Here's what the report had to say about fall foliage in the Greater Niagara region:

"In the Greater Niagara region, Niagara County spotters reporting from Niagara Falls predict that peak foliage will continue through the weekend, with 85% change and bright yellow and orange leaves. In Lewiston, spotters predict full autumn color this weekend with 90% transition and brilliant peak leaves. Orleans County near Albion expects 65% change and near-peak foliage, despite significant leaf droppage. In Genesee County, Batavia spotters expect peak foliage and nearly complete color change.

Foliage will be past-peak this weekend in Buffalo and the surrounding areas of Erie County. Expected leaf change will be around 80% with some bright orange, yellow, red, and plum leaves. There has been significant leaf droppage, accelerated by rain and wind. Spotters in East Aurora expect nearly 90% change and past-peak foliage. Foliage change is complete in the Springville and Boston areas of the county, but there are still be some muted red and orange leaves. In Wyoming County, reports from Warsaw predict nearly complete color change and past-peak foliage but note that many trees are bare."

"In the Chautauqua-Allegheny region, Chautauqua County spotters at Chautauqua Institution expect peak foliage this weekend, with 65% change and a mix of fall shades."