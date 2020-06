Officer Justin Story responded to a report of a bear cub that was stuck on Route 280 in Cold Spring this past weekend.

COLD SPRING, N.Y. — A bear cub was rescued by a New York State Parks Police officer after the cub was hit by a vehicle.

The officer located the cub, but did not see the mother bear around.