Allegany State Park enthusiasts petition to increase winter access

Over 3,000 people have signed a petition asking the State Parks Department to increase access to cabins and cottages at Allegany State Park.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — Camping and outdoor enthusiasts are petitioning the New York State Office of Parks and Recreation to give them more access to Allegany State Park during the so-called "shoulder season" and winter months.

"There's a lot of winter recreation in the area," said Renee Posey, who started the petition. "It's really cutting back on the winter camping and really reduces people's ability to access that."

It turns out there is significant demand for use of the park in the winter, particularly in cabins and cottages.

"I personally do Thanksgiving camping every year," Posey said. "It's amazing."

According to its website, Allegany State Park has over 330 cabins, 303 campsites, and eight group camps. According to Posey, there are less than 50 cabins and cottages available in the winter.

Another concern, according to the petition, is the cabins and cottages available in the winter are exempt from the NY Access Pass program.

"I don't think that was the intent, but that was the outcome," Posey said.

The NYS Access Pass allows individuals or groups with a permanent disability to use of state parks and historic sites.

Posey says the supporters of Allegany State Park are willing to help and facilitate a conversation with the state parks department.

"How can we help to keep Allegheny State Park great?" Posey said. "What can we do to get some of the non-winterized cabins reopened from October to the end of November and in the early spring?"