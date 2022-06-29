Albion fisherman catches state record-breaking smallmouth bass on Cayuga Lake

DEC officials say an 8 pound, 6 ounce bass was reeled in by Thomas Russell, Jr. of Albion.

CAYUGA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced a new state record for a smallmouth bass that was caught on June 15 on Cayuga Lake.

DEC officials say an 8 pound, 6 ounce bass was reeled in by Thomas Russell, Jr. of Albion. They say he used a Berkley Maxscent Minnow lure for the big catch. This catch breaks the previous state record by 2 ounces.

Russell submitted his winning catch through the DEC's Angler Achievement Awards Program.

"Smallmouth bass are one of New York's most popular freshwater sportfish and it's exciting to share the great news of Mr. Russell's record-breaking catch," said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. "New York's Finger Lakes are truly an angler's paradise, providing exceptional fishing opportunities for a variety of sportfish."

Outdoor experts say smallmouth bass are one of the "hardest-fighting" freshwater fish in New York State. They say, "when hooked, they will often leap acrobatically out of the water, making them a highly desirable sportfish for anglers to target."

For more information on where to find smallmouth bass, visit DEC's Places to Fish and Warmwater Fishing webpages.

This wasn't the only state fishing record set this year. In May, Bailey Williams of Watertown reeled in a 35 pound, 12 ounce channel catfish from the Black River in Jefferson County.