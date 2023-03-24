ADA-compliant, accessible trail in the works for Zoar Valley

The Valentine Flats parking area will be closed weekdays so that crews can remove trees at the site.

GOWANDA, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced that the Valentine Flats parking area and trail temporarily so a new ADA-compliant and accessible trail can be created.

The parking area will be closed weekdays so that crews can remove trees at the site.

Both the Valentine Flats parking area and trail are expected to be open sometime in April after the tree removal work is done.

They will close the Valentine Flats parking area and trail during the summer when they begin constructing the new trail. The DEC will notify the public before the parking area and trail are closed.

You will still be able to access Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area and Zoar Valley Unique Area at Forty Road. Holcomb Pond and Ross Pond will remain open.

In addition to the new trail, there will be improvements to promote public safety and enhance visitor experience at Zoar Valley.

For more information, visit the Zoar Valley Multiple Use Area webpage.