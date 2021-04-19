2021 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival reimagined

This year's blossoms bloomed early this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials ask the public to take all necessary precautions by wearing a mask and social

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The annual Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival will be reimagined digitally this year.

The digital program will be similar to last year and with behind-the-scenes videos of the blooms in the garden at Delaware Park, a Lockhouse cocktail demonstration, Japanese music, a virtual basket raffle to support the garden and more.

“The Japanese Garden in Delaware Park has never been more beautiful or relevant,” said Stephanie Crockatt, Conservancy Executive Director. “The garden’s design is meant for contemplation and tranquility, so we ask the public to respect the serenity of this space and keep healthy distancing to one another. Together with our fantastic community partners we look forward to a beautiful year in Buffalo’s Olmsted parks, as they continue to sustain us and need our support.”

This year's blossoms bloomed early this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials ask the public to take all necessary precautions by wearing a mask and social distancing.

“The “Hanami” or “flower-viewing” season has assuredly arrived,” said Melissa Brown, Executive Director of The Buffalo History Museum. “And community safety requires imaginative, alternate ways to soak in these long-awaited pops of pink. From participating in a fully virtual silent auction, to viewing videos of the beautiful blossoms, and posting blossom-inspired crafts from the comfort of home- I encourage you to get creative and engage in this flower-viewing season with us.”