2 the Outdoors: Living with the suburban fox

Surrounded by myth and misinformation, the red fox is now living closer to human society, and people are more accepting.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — New York is home to two fox species, the red and the grey fox. The red fox is the most widely distributed carnivore in the world, and this species is found in every county in the state. Though historically feared and misunderstood, the fox is actually very intelligent and adaptable.

"Extremely smart and secretive, and fun to watch, fun to learn about and gorgeous to watch," said Elise Abel, director of Fox Wood Wildlife Rescue.

Foxes have often been thought of as country animals, but that is not exactly accurate. Abel says that they are also quite common in suburban areas.

"Very adaptable to living around humans, and the broken habitat that our housing developments have created," Abel said.

She added, "So lately, it seems in the last 25 years or so, the foxes have started to come in closer to people to raise their young."

Many suburbanites are now learning to live with fox families on their property. Michele Stelley and her husband Brian first saw a fox in her backyard in early spring. Her first reaction was to hope that they wouldn't have a den in her yard. But her attitude quickly changed once she found that the new family had taken up residence under her back deck.

"We actually did start seeing the babies coming out," Stelley said. "So that was pretty cool, they were very little, brown and looked like little kittens."

The new landlord took to the internet to learn the truth about her furry tenants, and says it's important to pass this knowledge on to others.

"After I started posting pictures, friends — good intentioned — inboxed me saying they're dangerous, you need to get rid of them, this and that. Most people don't know, they aren't dangerous, you can live with them," Stelley said.

Once the kits became more mobile, she even put up a sign to alert motorists driving through her busy neighborhood. For her the experience was transformative, and though they've now departed, she would welcome them back next year.

"I would definitely encourage people to get informed, and if they do have a resident fox, enjoy it because it really is a nice, fun experience," Stelley said.

Abel agrees.

"Let the foxes stay. Enjoy them," Abel said.