2 Chautauqua County parks opening to the public in May

FALCONER, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Parks and Recreation announced earlier this week that two county operated parks are set to reopen next month.

John R. Luensman Overview Park in the Town of Portland and Tom Erlandson Overview Park in the Town of Carroll will both open to the public on May 5. Both parks will be open daily from 8:30 a.m. to dusk from May 5 through November 1.

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Division of Parks and Recreation notes that restroom facilities will not be open at this time, adding that it will continue to monitor guidance from the CDC and local health department as for when restroom facilities may be reopened.

Currently, reservations are required for gatherings of more than 20 people and for use of a park gazebo. To ensure compliance of New York State COVID-19 guidance, those planning a gathering or event at one of the parks may be asked to file a NY Forward Plan. Anyone seeking additional information or who has any questions, may contact the Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities at (716) 661-8417.

“Exploring our county parks are a great, low risk activity for families to enjoy the great outdoors,” said Brad Bentley, Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities Director. “With the opening of the parks, I remind those utilizing them to please be respectful of others, practice social distancing, and wear a face covering when unable to maintain social distancing from others.”