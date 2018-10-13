BUFFALO, N.Y. - Each week of the 2018 Buffalo Bills season, Heather Prusak and her adorable year and a half old yellow lab, Otto, will predict who will win the game in a series we call, 'Otto Zone.'
Heather will give her pick and a game analysis for the Bills and their opponent and Otto will give his prediction by finishing the food in each team's respectable food bowl. It doesn't matter which bowl he touches first, he can switch between bowls, all that matters is whatever bowl he finishes first, is Otto's pick.
Below you can catch all 'Otto Zone' predictions so far this season:
Week 1: Bills at Ravens
Heather's Pick: Ravens
Otto's Pick: Bills
SCORE: 47-3, Ravens.
Heather: 1-0
Otto: 0-1
Week 2: Chargers at Bills
Heather's Pick: Chargers
Otto's Pick: Bills
SCORE: 31-20, Chargers.
Heather: 2-0
Otto: 0-2
Week 3: Bills at Vikings
Heather's Pick: Vikings
Otto's Pick: Vikings
SCORE: 27-6, Bills
Heather: 2-1
Otto: 0-3
Week 4: Bills at Packers
Heather's Pick: Packers.
Otto's Pick: Packers
SCORE: 22-0, Packers.
Heather: 3-1
Otto: 1-3 *Otto's 1st Win*
Week 5: Titans at Bills
Heather's Pick: Titans
Otto's Pick: Titans
SCORE: 13-12, Bills.
Heather: 3-2
Otto: 1-4
Week 6: Bills at Texans
Heather's Pick: Bills
Otto's Pick: Bills
SCORE: TBD
Stay tuned all season long for more 'Otto Zone' predictions!