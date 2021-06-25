x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

OT win lifts Canadiens to first Cup Final since '93

Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime to clinch the series by a 3-2 final in game six. Montreal advances to the Stanley Cup Finals.
Credit: AP
Montreal Canadiens' Artturi Lehkonen (62) scores the game-winning goal past Vegas Golden Knights' Robin Lehner (90) during overtime in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) - Artturi Lehkonen scored 1:39 into overtime, Carey Price stopped 37 shots and the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in 28 years following a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights. Cole Caufield and captain Shea Weber also scored, and the Canadiens eliminated the Golden Knights in Game 6 of their semifinal series. Considered mere after-thoughts after entering the playoffs with the worst record, Montreal has won 11 of 13 since falling behind 3-1 to Toronto in its first-round series. Montreal will make its playoff-leading 35th Stanley Cup Final appearance with a shot to add to its 24 championships. Montreal will face the winner of the semifinal series between the defending champion Lightning and New York Islanders. Game 7 is at Tampa Bay on Friday.