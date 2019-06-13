BOSTON — What a difference a year makes.

The Sabres traded Ryan O'Reilly to the St. Louis Blues after he talked about "losing his love for the game" last season in Buffalo.

O'Reilly scored the Blues first goal in game seven Wednesday night in Boston in a 4-1 St. Louis win that clinched a first ever Stanley Cup for the franchise.

He was named the winner of the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

O'Reilly led the Blues with a franchise record 23-points in the postseason. He became the first player since Wayne Gretzky back in 1985 to score goals in four straight Cup Final games.