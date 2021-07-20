Opening round of Porter Cup postponed

After a year off due to the pandemic, one of the more traditional and well know events in amateur golf was finally set to return Wednesday morning at Niagara Falls Country Club.
Mother nature had other ideas.
A series of heavy thunderstorms and subsequent flooding Tuesday forced the postponement of Wednesday's opening round.
Crews will work overnight to clear the water, and tournament officials will meet in the morning to evaluate conditions, and decide if they can play 36 holes on Friday or later in the tournament.