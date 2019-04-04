BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even on a chilly day in downtown Buffalo, there's something special about opening day, even for someone who's been behind the scenes for a whole lot of them.

The grounds crew at Sahlen Field spent the morning, getting the ballpark ready for opening day.

"It might be ninety degrees tomorrow, it might snow tomorrow, you never know."

Baseball is after all..about the tradition. That's something that PA announcer Tom Burns knows well.

"Baseball is fantastic if you're a baseball fan, the food is great the fun is outstanding, and I still say it is one of the best nights out in Western New York," said Burns. "I do the PA for about half the games and I come to a buch of the games and sit in the seats as a fan, so I get the best of both worlds."

Burns has been with the Bisons for thirty years now.

"As I walked in today, you see people you haven't seen since last August or September... the end of the season. It's almost like a reunion, people who work here, fans who come to the ball park, there is such a family camaraderie to this sport, to the feeling of coming into a ball park, it's almost emotional at times."

For Tom, it's his love of America's pasttime that keeps him coming back.

"Good afternoon Bisons fans and welcome back to Beautiful Sahlen Field! It's opening day of the Bisons 32nd season downtown."

And ready for yet another season.

The Bisons defeated Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders 8-3.