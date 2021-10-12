Open house at Sahlen Field will allow fans to check out improvements

Fans will be able to look at the new clubhouse, batting cages and bullpens for free on Saturday, Oct. 23.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bison fans will be able to check out improvements to the ballpark for free at an upcoming "Open Clubhouse" event.

The free open house event on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will show off the new clubhouse, batting cages and bullpens.

The clubhouse renovation was part of a jointly-funded project by the Bisons and the Toronto Blue Jays before the return of Major League Baseball to the ballpark. Kids will be able to test their skills in the batting cages and bullpens that were built this summer.

Hotdogs, soda and ice cream novelties will be available for purchase for $1. 2022 Buster's Kids Club Memberships will be sold for $15.

A special Clubhouse Sale will be held with special merch, including jerseys worn in game. A Bisons Team Shop Sale will offer discounts and for every purchase of $20 or more, a free Bisons face mask will be given away.

People who would like to attend should enter the stadium through the surface parking lot beyond centerfield at 64 Exchange Street.