Oosthuizen leads after 3 rounds at the Open, Morikawa 1 back

The British Open wraps up on Sunday on Channel 2 and NBC.

SANDWICH, UK โ€” Louis Oosthuizen has a one-stroke lead at the British Open and another big shot to end his 11-year wait for a second major title.

A third round as undulating as the fairways at Royal St. Georgeโ€™s ends how it starts with Oosthuizen holding off Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth and three shots separating the three players.

Oosthuizen is the 2010 Open champion looking to end a run of near misses at the majors.

He overcame his first real wobble of the tournament during the back nine to shoot a 1-under 69 and was at 12 under for the tournament. Morikawa shot 68 and Spieth bogeyed his last two holes for a 69.