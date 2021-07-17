Oosthuizen leads after 3 rounds at the Open, Morikawa 1 back

The British Open wraps up on Sunday on Channel 2 and NBC.

SANDWICH, UK — Louis Oosthuizen has a one-stroke lead at the British Open and another big shot to end his 11-year wait for a second major title.

A third round as undulating as the fairways at Royal St. George’s ends how it starts with Oosthuizen holding off Collin Morikawa and Jordan Spieth and three shots separating the three players.

Oosthuizen is the 2010 Open champion looking to end a run of near misses at the majors.

He overcame his first real wobble of the tournament during the back nine to shoot a 1-under 69 and was at 12 under for the tournament. Morikawa shot 68 and Spieth bogeyed his last two holes for a 69.