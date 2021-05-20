Ontario's Conners leads PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Corey Conners made it look stress-free amid the wind and havoc of Kiawah Island. He made only one bogey on his way to a 67 and a two-shot lead in the PGA Championship. The wind was stiff enough off the Atlantic that only seven players shot in the 60s. That's the fewest for the opening round of a PGA Championship since 2002. Brooks Koepka was among those two shots behind. There was plenty of stress for Dustin Johnson. He made two double bogeys and shot 76. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy each shot 75.