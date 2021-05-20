Ontario's Conners leads PGA Championship

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) - Corey Conners made it look stress-free amid the wind and havoc of Kiawah Island. He made only one bogey on his way to a 67 and a two-shot lead in the PGA Championship. The wind was stiff enough off the Atlantic that only seven players shot in the 60s. That's the fewest for the opening round of a PGA Championship since 2002. Brooks Koepka was among those two shots behind. There was plenty of stress for Dustin Johnson. He made two double bogeys and shot 76. Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy each shot 75.
Phil Mickelson rallied from a dreadful start to his PGA Championship on Thursday to finish at 2-under 70, three shots behind Conners after the first round of the Ocean Course. Mickelson made four bogeys over his first six holes and looked headed for an early exit in the year's second major. But the 50-year-old five-time major champ found his stellar game and moved back into contention with five birdies over his last 12 holes. Mickelson's last PGA Tour win came in 2019 at Pebble Beach, although he's won twice on the PGA Tour Champions since turning 50.