BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday night the NFL released the schedule for the 2019 season.

The Bills open the season with two straight road games, that's the first time that's happened since 2006. They're at the Jets in the season opener on September 8th and return to New York the following Sunday to play the Giants.

The Bills play Thanksgiving Day against the Cowboys in Dallas. That's a 4:30 start. Its the only game that isn't a 1-pm start.

There's a chance the game at New England in December could be a prime time game. The teams won't know until week 8 if that game is a Saturday or Sunday game and then a start time will be determined.

The Bills bye is scheduled for Sunday October 13.

This season the Bills have only two December home games and that is the topic of Stu Boyar's take on the Bills schedule.