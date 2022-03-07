On the Prowl: Panthers top Sabres 6-1

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists, and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game, beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-1.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists, and the Florida Panthers won their third straight game, beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-1. Anthony Duclair added a goal and an assist. Noel Acciari, Carter Verhaeghe, and Patric Hornqvist also scored during a four-goal second period. Former Sabre Brandon Montour also scored, and Spencer Knight made 28 saves.

The game also marked Sam Reinhart's return to Buffalo after the Sabres traded the former second overall pick to Florida in the offseason as part of the process of moving on from the core of players they had invested so much in.

Reinhart had an assist on Anthony Duclair's goal that gave Florida a 3-0 lead during a dominant second period.

John Hayden tipped in Rasmus Asplund’s shot for Buffalo’s lone goal. Craig Anderson stopped 25 shots for the Sabres.

The Sabres managed just a single goal over the last two games after losing 3-0 to the Kings on Sunday.