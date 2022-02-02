WNY Olympic Watch: Rochester's Dylan Walczyk qualifies for the moguls final

Rochester native Dylan Walczyk is on to Saturday's final in the men's moguls competition.

DENVER — Colorado freestyle skier Dylan Walczyk is going to the Winter Olympics moguls final after a Top 10 finish in the first qualifying round on Thursday.

Walczyk, 28, of Blue River, placed 10th and took the last qualifying spot for the finals Saturday. Fellow Team USA member Cole McDonald finished fifth.

Walczyk was born in Rochester, New York, and his family moved to Summit County so he could pursue his skiing career.