WNY native Hayley Scamurra and Team USA face Canada again in women's hockey for Olympic gold

BEIJING, China — One of sports' fiercest and longest-running grudge-matches will resume Thursday when the American and Canadian women's hockey teams faceoff at the Beijing Games with an Olympic gold medal on the line.

The game will mark the sixth time out of seven Olympics the cross-border rivals will play for the title. Canada has won four times.

The United States is the defending champion after a thrilling 3-2 shootout victory in 2018 in Pyeongchang. The test for the U.S. is finding a way to contain Canada's dynamic offense.

The Canadians are 6-0 and have outscored opponents by a margin of 54-8. Canada defeated the U.S. 4-2 in the preliminary round.

WNY native Hayley Scamurra plays for Team USA and scored a goal against Finland during the women's semifinal hockey game earlier this week.

Scamurra told 2 On Your Side that she's excited for the opportunity to play in the Olympics and the support she has received. She spoke with 2 On Your Side's Julianne Pelusi just before the Olympics began.

"It's just so cool. All the love and support I've received just from Buffalo. It's meant the world to me, and I feel like we do have that special community where we really embrace each other. We're rooting for each other," Scamurra said.

"I can feel the rallying people behind me, so I'm excited to represent them and bring a gold medal back there."

The game against Canada begins at 11:10 p.m. EST time Wednesday. You can watch it LIVE here: https://stream.nbcolympics.com/beijing-olympics-hockey-womens-gold-medal-game?chrcontext=wgrz