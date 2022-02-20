x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Winter Olympics top video moments for Sunday: Chen backflips, Shiffrin wins and the Closing Ceremony

The Closing Ceremony wrapped up the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but not before Nathan Chen punctuated his trip with a backflip, and Mikaela Shiffrin won a race.

BEIJING, China —

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing officially came to an end Sunday morning with the Closing Ceremony. If you weren’t awake to see the ceremony live, it will air again during NBC’s Olympic Primetime Coverage. 

Before the games concluded there were still plenty of exciting moments, including figure skater Nathan Chen ending his gold medal-winning trip with a stunning performance, and skier Mikaela Shiffrin got her first win in an event after a disastrous start in Beijing. 

Figure skating gala

American Nathan Chen gives a freeing performance to end his Olympic experience during the figure skating gala. During his routine, Chen landed an impeccable backflip punctuating his first gold medal at the Olympics.


Alpine skiing

In the alpine skiing combined team event, Mikael Shiffrin got her first win at the Beijing games over Slovakia's Rebeka Jancova, helping the U.S. to advance out of the first round. Unfortunately, the American team finished just off the podium in fourth.

RELATED: US loses team Alpine medal on tiebreaker at Beijing Olympics

Cross-country skiing

American skier Jessie Diggins guts it out to win the 25th and final U.S. medal of the Beijing Games, taking silver in the 30km cross-country race while combating the lingering symptoms of food poisoning.

RELATED: American Jessie Diggins receives silver medal during Closing Ceremony

Closing Ceremony

Athletes representing Team USA enter National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest," to 'Ode to Joy' during the Closing Ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Anyone who wasn’t awake early Sunday morning to watch live has another chance to see the ceremony in its entirety during NBC’s Olympic Primetime coverage Sunday night.

RELATED: How to watch the Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday

Olympic Bloopers

From inadvertent stumbles to the dire need for snacks, here are the zaniest offbeat moments from the 2022 Winter Olympics.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Beijing Olympic Games

In Other News

Beijing Rewind, Feb. 20: Winter Games come to a close