Winter Olympics livestreams for Friday, February 4: The Opening Ceremony

The nations of the world march into the Winter Olympics in Beijing and you can watch it live.

BEIJING, China — The highlight of the morning and evening Friday will be the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The event will air live on NBC and be livestreamed at 7am. It will also be replayed in primetime at 8pm.

Mixed doubles curling continues with the U.S. facing Sweden a few hours before the ceremony. And there’s qualifying for women’s snowboard slopestyle and men’s ski jumping.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Friday and 3:00 a.m. ET Saturday. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required. Coverage is also available on the Peacock streaming service.

12:35 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin

6:30 a.m. EST: NBC Opening Ceremony coverage (Ceremony begins at 7:00 a.m. EST)

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Round Robin