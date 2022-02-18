Weekend Olympics livestreams: Figure skating, bobsled and closing ceremony

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And that’s a wrap! The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics comes to a close this weekend with the final medal events.
The U.S. has a shot at a couple more medals in the two-woman bobsled with drivers Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor. Both won medals in the monobob. The men will wrap it up with four-man bobsled.
Figure skating concludes with the pairs free skate. And then, with the pressure off, it’s time for some fun with the exhibition gala. Medals will also be decided in men’s hockey, men’s and women’s curling and the men’s and women’s speed skating mass start.
Then on Sunday morning, the world says farewell to Beijing with the closing ceremony, which will be replayed in primetime.
Below are livestream links for all events being shown between Saturday and Sunday in the U.S. Times are subject to change due to weather. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com and on the NBC Sports App. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.
Saturday
1:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s 50km freestyle
1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Gold Medal Game
2:00 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Men's and Women's Mass Start
4:00 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Women’s Mass Start 12.5km
5:30 a.m. EST: Figure Skating, Pairs Free Skate
6:30 a.m. EST: Day 15 Medal Ceremonies
7:00 a.m. EST: Bobsled, 2-Woman Heats 3 and 4
7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Bronze Medal Game
2:30 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage
8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage
8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Bronze Medal Game
8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Women's Gold Medal Game
8:30 p.m. EST: Bobsled, 4-Man Heats 3 and 4
11:00 p.m. EST: Figure Skating, Gala Exhibition Skating Showcase
11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Gold Medal Game
Sunday
1:30 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Women’s 30km freestyle
7:00 a.m. EST: Closing Ceremony
2:00 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage
8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime (Closing Ceremony)
RELATED VIDEO: