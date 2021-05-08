When, how to watch US in Olympic men's basketball gold medal game

The U.S. faces France for the Tokyo Olympics men's basketball gold medal, the country that beat them to open the Games.

The U.S. men's basketball team will play France for the gold medal Friday night. It comes 13 days after the two teams opened the Tokyo Olympics with a stunning upset by the French team, ending a 25-game Olympic winning streak by the American men.

A win by Greg Popovich's team would give the U.S. its seventh men's basketball gold medal since 1992 — the year the "Dream Team" introduced NBA players to the U.S. Olympic roster.

Here is when and how to watch the U.S. and France men's basketball gold medal game live.

When does it start?

10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT

What channel is it on?

It will air live on NBC as part of its primetime coverage and on the Peacock streaming service.

What if I can't watch on TV?

The game will also be livestreamed at this link. You may need to authenticate that you have a subscription with a cable, satellite or other television streaming service to access it.

When will the medals be handed out?

In an unusual scheduling twist, the gold medal game is being played before the bronze medal game. This is likely so the U.S., which was anticipated to reach the gold medal round, can be shown live across the U.S. during primetime.

The bronze medal game between Slovenia and Australia will be played at 7 a.m. ET on Saturday. The medals will be awarded afterward.

How did the US. get here?