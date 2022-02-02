Tuesday, February 8 Olympics livestreams: Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin in action

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification and Shaun White begins what he says will be his final snowboard competition.

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom.

And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.