x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Olympics

Tuesday, February 8 Olympics livestreams: Shaun White, Chloe Kim, Mikaela Shiffrin in action

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification and Shaun White begins what he says will be his final snowboard competition.

BEIJING, China — U.S. Olympic star power will be shining bright Tuesday with both defending gold medalists – Chloe Kim and Shaun White – competing in snowboard halfpipe qualifying. White said he plans to retire after Beijing.

Mikaela Shiffrin seeks redemption from her giant slalom disqualification as she takes on the two-run slalom.

And the first medals in men’s Big Air freestyle skiing will be awarded.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Tuesday and 3:00 a.m. ET Wednesday. Schedules may change due to weather or COVID-19 disruptions. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

 1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Game

1:30 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Parallel Giant Slalom Finals

3:00 a.m. EST: Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s & Women’s Individual Sprint Freestyle Qualifying and Finals

3:30 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Men’s Individual 20km

3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Japan vs. Czech Republic

5:30 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Men’s 1500m

6:30 a.m. EST: Day 4 Medal Ceremonies

6:50 a.m. EST: Luge, Women’s Singles Runs 3 and 4

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game, TBD vs. TBD

8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, ROC vs. Finland

8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Women’s Prelims, Sweden vs. Denmark

2:00 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage

8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage

8:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Halfpipe Qualifying

9:15 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 1

10:00 p.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing Men’s Big Air Final

10:00 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Qualifying

11:30 p.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Halfpipe Qualifying

12:45 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Women’s Slalom Run 2

1:30 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Women’s Snowboard Cross Finals

2:00 a.m. EST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Normal Hill

Related Articles

In Other News

Beijing Preview, Feb. 7: Nathan Chen again; US vs. Canada hockey rivalry returns