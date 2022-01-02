x
Olympics

Here's how to watch Olympic competition on Tuesday, February 15

Women’s figure skating opens with the short program while the U.S. men enter the hockey playoffs undefeated.

BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.

The men take on the slalom course in alpine skiing. The freestyle skiers pull out the tricks in men’s aerials and slopestyle and big air wraps up with the men’s final.

And the U.S. men’s hockey team is in quarterfinal action after going through group play undefeated.

Below are livestream links for all events being shown between 12:00 a.m. ET Tuesday and 3:00 a.m. ET Wednesday. Times and dates are subject to change. Livestreams can also be found at nbcolympics.com. Cable, satellite or streaming authentication will be required.

12:00 a.m. EST: Snowboarding, Men’s Big Air Final

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

1:30 a.m. EST: Speed Skating, Men's and Women's Team Pursuit semifinals and finals

2:00 a.m. EST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual Large Hill

3:40 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, Czech Republic vs. Switzerland

4:00 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Men’s Relay 4x7.5km

5:00 a.m. EST: Figure Skating, Women’s Short Program

6:00 a.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Aerials Qualifying

6:00 a.m. EST: Nordic Combined, Men’s Individual 10km

6:30 a.m. EST: Day 11 Medal Ceremonies

7:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

7:15 a.m. EST: Bobsled, 2-Man Heats 3 and 4

8:10 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Qualification Playoff, Canada vs. China

2:00 p.m. EST: NBC Daytime Coverage

8:00 p.m. EST: NBC Primetime Coverage

8:05 p.m. EST: Curling, Women's Round Robin

8:30 p.m. EST: Freestyle Skiing, Men’s Slopestyle Final

9:15 p.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Slalom Run 1

11:10 p.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Quarterfinal, United States vs. TBD

12:45 a.m. EST: Alpine Skiing, Men’s Slalom Run 2

1:00 a.m. EST: Hockey, Men’s Quarterfinal, Russian Olympic Committee vs. TBD

1:05 a.m. EST: Curling, Men's Round Robin

2:45 a.m. EST: Biathlon, Women’s Relay 4x6km

