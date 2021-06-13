x
Tonawanda's Anita Alvarez loses consciousness during Olympic qualification routine

Alvarez was attended to by medical paramedics for five minutes before being wheeled out in a chair.
Credit: Olympic Channel
BARCELONA, Spain — Tonawanda's own Anita Alvarez had a huge scare on Saturday during her artistic swimming preliminary free routine.

According to NBC Sports, Alvarez and her partner, Lindi Schroeder, were near the end of the Olympic qualification routine when Alvarez lost consciousness and U.S. head coach Andrea Fuentes had to dive in to help.

Schroeder and her coach both carried her to their respective area. 

NBC Sports states that Alvarez started body movement before she reached the pool deck. She received medical attention for five minutes before being wheeled away via chair. Alvarez was responsive.

Alvarez was replaced by alternate Ruby Remati for the remainder of the free finals on Sunday in the Olympic qualification event.

Alvarez and Schroeder did qualify for the Olympics.

Here is the end of their routine, at the 26-minute, 30-second mark.

Credit: Olympic Channel
