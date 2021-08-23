How to watch Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony

About 4,400 athletes from around 160 countries and territories are expected to take part in the Tokyo Paralympics, which begins on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — The Tokyo Paralympics, delayed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will finally get underway on Tuesday.

Tokyo's National Stadium will host the Opening Ceremony on Aug. 24. It's the stadium where the opening of the Olympics took place on July 23.

About 4,400 athletes from around 160 countries and territories are expected to take part in the Tokyo Paralympics, which close on Sept. 5.

Just like the Olympics, fans have been barred from the Tokyo Games due to COVID-19. However, there are plans to allow tens of thousands of school children to attend the competitions, as long as parents and schools support the initiative.

When is the Paralympic Opening Ceremony?

The Tokyo Paralympic Opening Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23. It will begin at 8 p.m. local time in Japan, which is 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT.

Where to watch the Paralympic Opening Ceremony live?

The Opening Ceremony for the Paralympics will be shown live, starting at 6:55 a.m. Eastern, on NBCSN, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App.

Click here for a live stream of the event.

When is the Paralympic Opening Ceremony on TV?

The Tokyo Paralympics Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live on NBCSN, with coverage starting at 6:55 a.m. ET/3:55 a.m. PT.

The Opening Ceremony will re-air at 7 p.m. Eastern on NBCSN, which will lead into live coverage from the first day of Paralympic competition in Japan.