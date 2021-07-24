Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Sunday, July 25; Watch Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky

TOKYO, Japan — Sunday brings Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnasts to the floor to compete for spots in the individual all-around and apparatus finals. They will start at 2:10 a.m. ET and in addition to overall coverage, there will be an individual livestream dedicated to just following the Americans. You can also see them during NBC’s primetime coverage Sunday night.
Also up will be more swimming finals, including superstar Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400-meter freestyle.
The women’s 3-on-3 basketball team has two more preliminary matchups, two U.S. beach volleyball teams take the sand for the first time, skateboarding awards its first Olympic medals in the women’s street competition and the U.S. men’s volleyball team takes on the Russians.
Livestream links to major events and medal rounds are below. They span from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday, which is Sunday night and Monday morning in Japan. You can find links to all competition livestreams at nbcolympics.com and search “Schedule” or “Explore Sports.”
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
- 9:00am ET: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 1
- 1:30pm ET: NBC Daytime Coverage, Part 2
- 7:00pm ET: NBC Primetime Coverage
- 11:30pm ET: NBC Prime Plus Coverage
- 12:00am ET: Cycling, Women's Road Race
- 12:40am ET: Surfing, Men's Round 2, Heats 1-2
- 12:45am ET: Archery, Women’s Team Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Finals
- 1:10am ET: Men's Water Polo, USA vs. Japan
- 2:00am ET: Diving, Women's 3-meter synchronized final
- 2:00am ET: Surfing, Women's Round 2, Heats 1-2
- 2:10am ET: Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Team USA Tracker
- 2:10am ET: Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Multi-view apparatus feed
- 2:10am ET: Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 3, Main Coverage
- 2:30am ET: Shooting, Men's Air Rifle Final
- 2:50am ET: Weightlifting, men's 61kg Group A
- 4:05am ET: Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 4, Multi-vew apparatus feed
- 4:05am ET: Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 4, Main Coverage
- 4:30am ET: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Romania vs. USA
- 5:00am ET: Fencing, women's individual foil and men's individual epee medal rounds
- 5:50am ET: Weightlifting, men's 67kg Group A
- 6:00am ET: Swimming, Heats in women's 100m backstroke, 100m breaststroke, 400m freestyle and men's 200m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 4x100m freestyle relay
- 6:00am ET: Taekwondo, women's 57kg and men's 68kg repechages and medal rounds
- 7:20am ET: Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 5, Multi-view apparatus feed
- 7:20am ET: Women's Gymnastics, Qualification Subdivision 5, Main Coverage
- 7:30am ET: Skateboarding, Women's Street qualification Heats 1-4
- 8:00am ET: Men's Basketball, France vs. USA
- 8:25am ET: Women’s 3x3 Basketball, Russian Olympic Athletes vs. USA
- 9:00am ET: Men's Beach Volleyball, USA (Gibb/Bourne) vs. Italy
- 1:30pm ET: NBC Daytime coverage
- 5:30pm ET: Triathlon, Men's individual event
- 7:30pm ET: Rowing, Men's and women's single sculls quarterfinals; double sculls semifinals; and four repechages
- 8:00pm ET: Women's Beach Volleyball, USA (Claes/Sponcils) vs. Latvia
- 8:00pm ET: Men's Rugby, Pool Round Session 1
- 9:00pm ET: Softball, Japan vs. United States
- 9:30pm ET: Swimming, Finals in women's 100m butterfly, 400m freestyle and men's 100m breaststroke and 4x100m freestyle relay; Semifinals in women's 100m breaststroke, 100m backstroke and men's 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke
- 10:05pm ET: Men's Volleyball, USA vs. Russian Olympic Committee
- 11:25am ET: Skateboarding, Women's Street Final