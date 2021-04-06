Tokyo Olympics livestreams for Thursday, July 22

TOKYO, Japan — About 24 hours ahead of the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony, competition is already well underway at the Games Thursday. Men’s soccer gets going with a full slate of preliminary games, minus the U.S.
In gymnastics, the women get their turn at podium training -- practicing in the venue where they’ll be competing starting next week.
Below is a list of all the NBC livestreams happening between 12 a.m. – 11:59 p.m. ET. Thursday, which spans Thursday afternoon and evening and Friday morning in Japan.
You may need to authenticate that you have a cable or satellite provider to view these livestreams.
These times and events may be subject to change.
2:00am ET: Softball, Italy vs. Australia
2:10am ET: Women's Gymnastics practice, USA Tracker
3:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Egypt vs. Spain
4:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Mexico vs. France
4:00am ET: Men's Soccer New Zealand vs. South Korea
4:00am ET: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
4:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Ivory Coast vs. Saudi Arabia
6:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Argentina vs. Australia
7:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
7:00am ET: Men's Soccer, Japan vs. South Africa
7:30am ET: Men's Soccer, Brazil vs Germany
7:30am ET: (Telemundo) Men's Soccer, Brazil vs. Germany
9:00am ET: (Universo) Men's Soccer, Honduras vs. Romania
11:00am ET: (NBCSN) Multi-sport coverage
5:30pm ET: (NBCSN) Softball, USA vs. Canada (Replay)