Team USA finishes day 1 of Summer Games with no medals, first time since 1972

After multiple losses and upsets as the Tokyo Games got underway, Team USA ended the official day 1 of competitions without winning a medal for the Summer Games.
11 gold medals were handed out Saturday for various events including for judo, fencing, air rifle and cycling. Athletes competing for Team U.S.A. did not receive a gold, silver or bronze medal for any of Saturday's events on the first full day of competition.
The official day 1 ending marked the first time since the U.S. competed in Munich in 1972, that no American athletes walked away with a medal on day 1.
Olympic historian Bill Mallon wrote on Twitter that there was a stretch in the games from 1960, 1964, 1968 and 1972 when American athletes did not garner a medal on day 1 of competition.
339 gold medals will be handed out during the Summer Games, plus other medals for those winning silver and bronze in the upcoming competitions.
For U.S. athletes in the Winter Games, there have been recent games where on the first day Team U.S.A. didn't walk away with a medal, like recently for the Pyeongchang Games in 2018, Yahoo Sports points out. In 1980 for the Summer Olympics, athletes boycotted them leading to no medal wins by the end of the first day.