Pegula, Mattek-Sands fall to Brazil in quarter-finals

TOKYO, Japan — The 2020 Olympics are underway in Tokyo and some of our Western New York athletes are still trying to go for gold.

One of our local athletes who we've been following is Jessie Pegula.

Pegula played in the doubles competition with partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands Tuesday night against Brazil for the quarter-finals. Unfortunately, this is where Pegula's Olympics run came to an end.

Pegula and Mattek-Sands took the first set 6-1, then Brazil came back swinging and took the final two sets.